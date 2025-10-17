Local businesses and artisans rally to support Children’s Cancer Charity

Over 40 Yorkshire businesses, craftspeople, and independent artisans have supported the inaugural Christmas market for Dragonfly Cancer Care, which will take place at the Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa on November 1, 2025, from 10 am to 3 pm. Organisers have announced that all 40 festive stalls are now sold out, so visitors can expect an exciting Christmas shopping experience.

Natalie Hickinbottom, Sheffield regional fundraiser and social media lead for Dragonfly Cancer Trust, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of local businesses, musicians, and independent craft workers. Offering such a diverse range of stalls, each providing something unique, along with a brilliant line-up of entertainment, will create a wonderful atmosphere. I’m sure it will get everyone in the festive shopping spirit! I thank all those people and businesses taking part in the event and helping to make it so special.”

Organised by the Dragonfly Cancer Trust, the event is a pre-Christmas family gathering featuring stallholders selling everything from needlepoint and crochet items, driftwood art, homewares, and candles, to jewellery, Christmas decorations, cakes, bakes, and handmade chocolates. For children, stalls include sweets, candy floss, plush toys, and face painting. Bell & Co estate agents in Kiveton have also supported the event by sponsoring Santa’s Grotto, so Santa and Mrs Claus can greet the children and give each a gift. Additionally, there is the opportunity to meet some of Santa’s pets – including bearded dragons and rabbits.

There is a full programme of entertainment on offer, including a festive performance from The Rock Choir, a live broadcast by Sheffield Radio Essentials, and a performance by vocalist Amy Jean singing popular Christmas songs. Local businesses have also pulled out all the stops, donating over 40 prizes for a giant raffle, including Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United FC match tickets, 'Let’s Forge It' festival tickets, a £150 photography voucher, Owlerton Stadium tickets, and much more.

Admission to the event is free, although donations are welcome. Parking is available, and access to the event is via the Kenwood House entrance rather than the main Hotel reception. Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa will also offer visitors a complimentary glass of mulled wine and a mince pie. The proceeds from the Santa’s Grotto, just £3 per person, and all event profits will be donated to Dragonfly Cancer Trust (Registered Charity, England and Wales (1167247). For more details, visit: https://www.kenwoodhall.co.uk/upcoming-events-kenwood-hall/

Natalie Hickinbottom, Sheffield regional fundraiser and social media lead for Dragonfly Cancer Trust, added: “We want to thank our partners, Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, for hosting the event, Sheffield Radio Essentials for broadcasting live, and Rock Choir and Amy Jean for agreeing to sing for us. I must also say a huge thank you to Bell & Co for helping us with sponsorship of Santa’s Grotto; I know the children will love it. So please do come along and start your Christmas shopping early!”

Dragonfly Cancer Trust is a national charity supporting young cancer patients across the UK, including locally at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, and Weston Park Cancer Centre. They are committed to providing comprehensive support to young cancer patients and their families, fostering an environment where each moment matters and is filled with memories, comfort, and connection. This is achieved by working directly with young cancer patients from birth to 25 years with a life-limiting diagnosis and their families, offering opportunities for memory-making. These can include cash gifts, memory and sibling boxes, activity boxes, short breaks, and personalised keepsakes for families to cherish.