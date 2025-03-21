Live Vocal Drag Sensation Queenz Announce Sheffield City Hall Show

Direct from London’s West End and following their sensational Las Vegas debut, the fearless and fabulous QUEENZ are bringing their electrifying live vocal drag-stravaganza to the stage in Drag Me To The Disco, their biggest ever tour, visiting over eighty venues across the UK, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on November 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From their humble beginnings at the Fringe Festival Edinburgh, in just three short years, the drag-meets-musical-theatre supergroup has graced stages around the globe, enchanting an audience of more than 250 thousand people. With its unparalleled blend of glamour, wit, and show-stopping live vocals, the original show 'QUEENZ - The Show with BALLS!’ captivated hearts and sold out shows across the tour - an unrivalled force of both Drag and UK Theatre.

Not just glitz and glamour – This new show Drag Me To The Disco is packed with undeniable heart, powerhouse talent, and breathtaking vocals. Prepare to sing your heart out, laugh until it hurts, and even shed a tear as these queens take you on a rollercoaster of emotion and high-energy entertainment. With more sequins, surprises, and star power than ever before, this dazzling spectacle is a must-see.

“One of the best shows I have ever seen!” - Gay Times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queenz

“Long live those Mother Tuckin’ Queenz” - Broadway World ★★★★★

“Queenz The Show has everything you could want from a drag show” - Edinburgh Live

“High camp comic silliness with genuine heart” - Culture Fix ★★★★★

“Beautiful, Fun & Vital” - The Scotsman ★★★★★

Get ready for a night where Dancing Queenz and Disco Dreams collide, delivering the ultimate celebration of pop royalty through the decades. Featuring hits from: Madonna, Diana Ross, Chic, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and so many more.

Unfiltered fun. Unstoppable talent. And, of course, disco divas.

Tickets are on sale now.