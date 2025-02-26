Live Performance - 'Gideon: A Play with Music' at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum

By Zoe Sheppard
Published 26th Feb 2025
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 15:56 BST

Join us on Thursday April 10, 2pm-3.30pm for Gideon: A Play with Music. This is a powerful theatrical production exploring the life and legacy of Gideon Klein, a brilliant young composer in 1930s Prague.

As the final event in our trilogy, following Dr. David Fligg's author talk and Chris Miggells' piano concert, this moving performance explores into the resilience of music amid oppression, war, and propaganda.

A collaboration between Bradford Cathedral, Bradford Reform Synagogue, and Modalways CIC, this production marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Gideon Klein’s death, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Bosnian genocide. Supported by Arts Council England, it is an adaptation of David Fligg's Gideon Klein: Portrait of a Composer and Don't Forget About Me, inviting audiences to reflect on history, hope, and the power of art in times of crisis.

For more information and to book, visit: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/live-performance-gideon-a-play-with-music

Location: Acre Edge Road, Laxton, Newark NG22 0PA

