Little Comets to play in Sheffield in 2025 as part of UK tour

Little Comets: Matt Hall, Rob Coles & Michael Coles

Newcastle-based indie band Little Comets play Sheffield Network on April 4 as part of their 2025 UK tour.

Armed with a musical alphabet as wide as Devonshire Green, the Newcastle band are touring a mixture of material young and old. With a trio of new single releases scheduled for the opening quarter of 2025, the three disciples of DIY Music (Rob Coles: guitar/piano/vocals, brother Michael Coles: guitar/backing vocals and Matt Hall: bass/backing vocals supported onstage by Nathan Greene on drums and multi-instrumentalist Matt Saxon) will be blending bangers such as ‘Dancing Song’, ‘Bridge Burn’ and ‘Worry’ alongside new songs, ‘HIJKL’ and ‘Prawn’.

Playing live, Little Comets will bring their usual sense of devotion, energy and honest oblivion to an evening featuring over two hours of well-loved music and shiny new tunes.

With their fifth album and second tour to follow by the end of the year, this is the perfect opportunity for South Yorkshire audiences to reconnect with Little Comets and their ever expanding wardrobe of incredibly catchy songs

Tickets are available now from www.littlecomets.com.