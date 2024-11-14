Lionesses return to Bramall Lane to face Switzerland
The England Women's National Team will be making a return to Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United FC, as they take on Switzerland in an international friendly.
This will round off a series of international friendly fixtures, having already played Germany and South Africa, and scheduled to play against the USA at Wembley Saturday, November 30.
In a fitting tie, the Lionesses return to Bramall Lane for the first time since beating Sweden 4-0 in the Euros 2022 semi-final and they'll be hoping to continue their winning form at the same stadium against Euro 2025 hosts in their final match of the year.
This match-up with the Swiss will be the first meeting since a 4-0 victory in Zurich ahead of the last EURO 2022.
Tickets are on general sale now and available to purchase by clicking: https://tickets.sufc.co.uk/en-GB/categories/england?dd_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fshekicks.net%2F.