Lionesses return to Bramall Lane to face Switzerland

By Lizzie Alexander
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 14:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The England Lionesses will return to Bramall Lane for the first time since their EURO 2022 semi-final clash.

The England Women's National Team will be making a return to Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United FC, as they take on Switzerland in an international friendly.

This will round off a series of international friendly fixtures, having already played Germany and South Africa, and scheduled to play against the USA at Wembley Saturday, November 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a fitting tie, the Lionesses return to Bramall Lane for the first time since beating Sweden 4-0 in the Euros 2022 semi-final and they'll be hoping to continue their winning form at the same stadium against Euro 2025 hosts in their final match of the year.

Chloe Kelly scores winning goalChloe Kelly scores winning goal
Chloe Kelly scores winning goal

This match-up with the Swiss will be the first meeting since a 4-0 victory in Zurich ahead of the last EURO 2022.

Tickets are on general sale now and available to purchase by clicking: https://tickets.sufc.co.uk/en-GB/categories/england?dd_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fshekicks.net%2F.

Related topics:Bramall LaneSwitzerlandSouth AfricaUSAWembleyTickets
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice