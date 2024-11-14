Lionesses return to Bramall Lane to face Switzerland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The England Lionesses will return to Bramall Lane for the first time since their EURO 2022 semi-final clash.

The England Women's National Team will be making a return to Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United FC, as they take on Switzerland in an international friendly.

This will round off a series of international friendly fixtures, having already played Germany and South Africa, and scheduled to play against the USA at Wembley Saturday, November 30.

In a fitting tie, the Lionesses return to Bramall Lane for the first time since beating Sweden 4-0 in the Euros 2022 semi-final and they'll be hoping to continue their winning form at the same stadium against Euro 2025 hosts in their final match of the year.

Chloe Kelly scores winning goal

This match-up with the Swiss will be the first meeting since a 4-0 victory in Zurich ahead of the last EURO 2022.

Tickets are on general sale now and available to purchase by clicking: https://tickets.sufc.co.uk/en-GB/categories/england?dd_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fshekicks.net%2F.