LightFest: illuminate your mind at a free Sheffield festival exploring the wonders of light

Curious minds are invited on a journey of exploration in a free Sheffield city centre festival exploring the wonders of light and how it illuminates and shapes the world around us.

LightFest - a new event showcasing cutting-edge University of Sheffield research - will see a series of family-friendly exhibitions at Sheffield’s Millenium Gallery for members of the public to explore from Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 16.

LightFest will introduce visitors to the quantum nature of light, and some of the ways that light is important in life, technology and art. Visitors will embark on a truly unique, visually exciting and educational voyage of discovery suitable for all ages. There is also a special ‘Discovery Night’ on March 13 from 4-8pm.

LightFest is running at Sheffield's Millennium Gallery from 13 - 16 March

Find out more: www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/lightfest/

LightFest highlights

The Wonder of Light - Light illuminates our world and powers our technology. Explore its mysteries, from its incredible speed to its dual nature as both wave and particle.

- Light illuminates our world and powers our technology. Explore its mysteries, from its incredible speed to its dual nature as both wave and particle. Plasmonics: The Magic of Tiny Metals - Witness the magic of plasmonics! Explore the fascinating world of tiny metallic particles, from their role in ancient Roman glass to their revolutionary applications in modern medicine.

- Witness the magic of plasmonics! Explore the fascinating world of tiny metallic particles, from their role in ancient Roman glass to their revolutionary applications in modern medicine. Photosynthesis: Unleashing the Power of the Sun - Discover how plants convert sunlight into food and find out how nature inspires scientists to develop new technologies.

- Discover how plants convert sunlight into food and find out how nature inspires scientists to develop new technologies. Polaritons: Where Light and Matter Dance - When light and matter vibrate in perfect harmony, they create extraordinary hybrid particles called polaritons. Delve into the realm of these unique entities, from their fundamental principles to their revolutionary applications in fields like energy and computing.

Professor Robert Mokaya, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield, said: “This year marks the international year of the quantum, celebrating a revolution in physics that has led to many of the technologies that are so important in our everyday lives. Light is vital to solving the greatest challenge facing humanity today: how to live sustainably on Earth.

“At the University of Sheffield sustainability is at the centre of our work, and LightFest reflects this commitment. We hope that through LightFest you will be able to share our excitement about the remarkable properties of light, the inspiration we can find in nature and the tremendous possibilities that light provides to solve the greatest challenges of our time.”

LightFest is part of a prestigious £7.3M research grant for the Molecular Photonic Breadboards project, a partnership between the Universities of Sheffield and Bristol funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). The project aims to design new materials that harness the power of light for sustainable technologies, vital to the UK's economic success in areas like solar energy, quantum technologies and healthcare diagnostics.

Professor Graham Leggett, Principal Investigator on the research grant from the University of Sheffield, said: “Through LightFest we hope to share our excitement about the beautiful structures used in photosynthesis, and to show how we aim to create sustainable materials for new technologies by combining biomimetic design with the remarkable properties of nanostructured metals.”

Professor Jenny Clark, from the University of Sheffield, said: “We're aiming to light that crucial spark of wonder, the one that inspires future scientists.”

You can explore the science behind LightFest in a special series on the University of Sheffield player: www.sheffield.ac.uk/lightfest