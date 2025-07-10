Lewis Capaldi announces extra Sheffield date due to phenomenal demand

Due to overwhelming demand, global superstar Lewis Capaldi has announced a second Sheffield date as part of his highly anticipated return to UK arenas. In addition to his already scheduled performance on Sunday, 07 September, Capaldi will now also perform on Saturday, 06 September 2025 at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

The Scottish singer-songwriter makes his long-awaited return following two years away from the spotlight – and his comeback couldn’t be more powerful. With his new single ‘Survive’ storming the charts and a show-stealing appearance at Glastonbury Festival, Lewis Capaldi is once again cementing his place as one of the UK’s most beloved musical talents.

His emotional Glastonbury performance marked a triumphant return, with fans singing along to hits like Before You Go, Grace, Hold Me While You Wait, and Someone You Loved, along with a heartfelt debut of Survive. Backed by powerful vocals and open vulnerability, Capaldi’s return to the stage has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Joining him in Sheffield are special guests Sky Newman and Aaron Rowe, supporting across both nights.

Tickets for the new Saturday, 06 September show are on sale now.