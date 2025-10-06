Level up your half term: Plug In & Play returns to Rotherham

Gaming-inspired free festival Plug in & Play returns to Rotherham later this month. Families and young people are invited to experience an epic series of real-life video game adventures across the borough from Monday-Friday 31 October 27-31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed and delivered by Children’s Capital of Culture in collaboration with the National Videogame Museum, Plug In & Play features pop-up games in different places and spaces across the borough from Monday-Thursday 30 October 27-30. Venues include Clifton Park Museum, Catcliffe Glass Cone and Boston Castle.

The festival culminates in Rotherham town centre on Friday October 31 with ‘The Final Level’ as All Saints Square is transformed into a village of digital and electronic games for the day. Young people will have the opportunity to play games, make music, and experience activities created by artists, coders and tech experts in The Plug In Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Younger visitors can take part in the Games Trail, a journey of competitive challenges and real-life video games across a variety of Rotherham locations including Grimm & Co and Rotherham Minster. They will collect stickers as they visit each location, taking part in family fun activities and creative video game-inspired arts and crafts activities as they go.

Gaming-inspired free festival Plug In & Play returns to Rotherham this half term. Credit: James Mulkeen

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, Cllr Lynda Marshall, said: “Plug In & Play was a huge hit last year and it’s fantastic that, working with our partners at the National Videogame Museum, we’re able to bring it back for Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year. This is a great opportunity for children and families to play interactive, immersive and engaging games together at venues across the borough.”

Stacey Jubb, head of Learning & Engagement at the National Videogame Museum, said: "It's fantastic to be collaborating with Children’s Capital of Culture again this year. We’re excited to be working with children from two of Rotherham's primary schools to co-create games for the trail, putting young people at the heart of the design. We’re looking forward to bringing back some of the popular games from last year as well as introducing new games to the trail in what promises to be a fun and engaging experience for everyone."

There is also much more to be announced, so keep an eye on the Children’s Capital of Culture social media channels to stay up-to-date!

To find out more, visit www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.