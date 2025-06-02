Letting off steam on luxury train

A red carpet will be laid over the platform at Sheffield Midland station next week when one of the world’s most luxurious train makes a rare visit for a steam-hauled champagne day out.

The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle will pick up passengers to take them on a trip through the Yorkshire Dales and over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

For part of the journey, it will be hauled by historic former British Rail locomotive Tangmere, which once pulled crack express trains from London to the South Coast.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said “We like to think we are taking people back to the golden days of rail travel – a time when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.”

Champagne is on ice ... a Northern Belle passenger prepares for dinner

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5 last year and a journalist once called it “like Downton on wheels”.

There are even musicians on board to serenade passengers during a slap-up six-course dinner while a conjuror wanders from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.

The train, formerly part of the iconic Orient Express group, will call at Sheffield at 8.20am on Saturday, June 14, after first picking up passengers from Barnsley at 7.30am.

A three-course champagne brunch will be served during the journey to Carlisle where there will be time to visit the Norman castle – Mary Queen of Scots was once held prisoner there – or the stunning 12th century cathedral.

Music while you dine ... Northern Belle passengers are serenaded

Then after another onboard champagne reception, dinner will be served with fine wines during the journey through the Yorkshire Dales and over the stunning Ribblehead Viaduct to Settle.

There will be another steam-hauled journey from Sheffield over the same route in October before two Christmas shopping trips to Edinburgh in November and December, when passengers will also have the opportunity to visit the Royal Yacht Britannia at nearby Leith

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £365. For more information, see www.northernbelle.co.uk