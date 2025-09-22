Let your hair down with a new panto hit from Handsworth and Hallam

They’re really letting their hair down at Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company as the team prepare for a spectacular fresh pantomime challenge for 2026.

The acclaimed community theatre company will be back at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from January 28 to February 1 with a sparkling new production of classic fairy tale adventure Rapunzel.

It’s a fresh and original take on the tale of the girl in the tower with the enchanted hair, her wicked stepmother and a handsome hero who will go to almost any lengths to save her from her from imprisonment.

It’s a full slice of post-Christmas panto fun, directed by Matthew Walker, who also stars as the region’s most colourful and crazy comedy dame.

Sarah Buckley and Matthew Walker head the cast of Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company's Rapunzel

And this year he will be joined on stage by South Yorkshire amateur theatre favourite Sarah Buckley along with a host of Handsworth and Hallam regulars and some exciting new faces.

“We think the Rapunzel story is long overdue the panto treatment so you can be assured that this spectacular new show will be packed with music, magic and fantastic comedy,” said Matthew.

“And even if you think you know the story of the most famous haircut in literature, we can guarantee there’ll be some real surprises and plenty of panto chaos along the way.”

Tickets go on sale soon but to find out more about the show and the company visit www.hhtcsheffield.com