Leopold Square announces 2025 line-up for The Fringe at Tramlines

Leopold Square is thrilled to once again be an official stage for The Fringe at Tramlines 2025, with an exciting weekend of live soul, funk, jazz and blues on offer from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th July.

The weekend kicks off at 5pm on Friday 25th July with the electrifying Power Trio, followed by high-energy Sheffield favourites Cirque Du Funk keeping the party going in style at 8pm.

Saturday’s line-up on 26th July brings a mix of genres and local talent. Eight-piece jazz-funk band The Lemur Conspiracy return at 1pm, followed by the soulful Katie Bosworth at 3pm and the powerful vocals of Billie Jane at 5pm. As the evening draws in, Matrix Club Matrix gives their own take on club classics and 1990s dance anthems from 7pm, with DJ Ryan Taylor closing the night with a high-octane set from 8.30pm.

The final day of the festival, Sunday 27th July, sees The Retrobates starring Kitty Noir open the show at 1pm with rhythm and blues that’s straight from the 1950s, followed by crowd favourites Papa Soul at 3pm, funk-fusion band Rogue at 5pm, and Sheffield legends Acoustic Angels at 7pm. Rounding off the weekend in style is DJ Algie, who returns for a closing set of soul, R&B and Motown at 8.30pm.

Billie Jane is one of the artists taking to the stage at Leopold Square on Saturday 26th July.

Sam Rice from Leopold Square commented:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be part of The Fringe at Tramlines again this year. The festival brings such incredible energy to the city, and we’re proud to provide a stage for so many talented artists. From chilled afternoon vibes to upbeat evening sets, there’s something for everyone here at Leopold Square.”

For full event details and timings, visit Leopold Square’s website - www.leopoldsquare.com.