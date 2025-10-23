Last chance to see blockbuster Pete McKee exhibition at Weston Park Museum

Taking its title from a patch sewn onto Pete’s jeans as a child, The Boy with a Leg Named Brian chronicles the artist’s formative years in the 1970s through over 90 McKee creations.

Playful and poignant in equal measure, the exhibition has been delighting visitors through a vibrant, joyful array of paintings, prints and sculpture by Pete, as well displays celebrating the clothes, games, music and popular culture of the time. As well as transporting older visitors back through the decades, the exhibition has also inspired a host of younger fans through fun-filled activities and celebrations of the experiences we each continue to share growing up.

Among the thousands of visitors the exhibition has welcomed is Sheffield-born Hollywood star, Sean Bean, who joined Pete for a tour of the displays at Sheffield Museums’ recent Fundraising Party marking Weston Park Museum’s 150th anniversary. Reflecting on their familiarity of many of the stories the exhibition shares, Sean was hugely generous in his praise of Pete’s work as he welcomed guests in during the event’s opening speech.

The exhibition has also been complemented by programme of extra special events, including 356 Crisp Butties, a playful performance art event celebrating the humble crisp sandwich which attracted nearly 500 visitors. Pete has also been joined by founding member of The Specials, Horace Panter for an unmissable Listening Party. Horace joined Pete in conversation for a playback of The Specials’ first LP, discussing how the songs were made, the influences for the band, their hybrid sound and their impact on Pete and his work. The event was hugely popular, selling out in four hours and subsequently being repeated the following night due to the phenomenal demand.

The throughout the 11-month month the response from visitors has been universally positive, with many visitors commenting on the powerfully emotional connection they found with the works and stories on display:

'Profoundly beautiful. I laughed and I cried. Pete McKee WOW!'

'Truly fantastic. Funny, emotional, relatable.'

'Absolutely LOVE the McKee exhibition. As a child of the 70s I feel like I have returned!'

'Rollercoaster of emotions!'

Others have praised the opportunity the exhibition provoked for cross-generational conversations about shared experiences and the importance of sharing our memories with each other.

'It gave me great joy for my children to experience things I saw and did in my earlier years.'

'Absolutely brilliant exhibition. Clever and engaging – for all ages. So impressed!'

Kirstie Hamilton, director of programmes at Sheffield Museums says:

‘It’s been absolutely fantastic to see such an incredible response to Pete’s exhibition at Weston Park Museum. It’s brilliant to see the exhibition welcome so many people, but what’s really wonderful is the depth of connection those visitors have told us they’ve felt. Whether it’s people being transported back to their own childhoods or younger visitors finding inspiration for their own creative talents, the exhibition has really stuck a chord.’

Pete McKee says:

“I’ve been utterly overwhelmed by the response to my show The Boy with a Leg Named Brian. I wanted to create a show that was universally appealing but especially one that families could enjoy and spark conversations with their children and hopefully help inspire the next generation of artists.

From the very point I sold my first painting back in 2004 I had a dream to one day have a show in one of the Sheffield galleries so this was a dream come true. It's been wonderful to listen to people’s comments after visiting the show and how much enjoyment they got from the work.

I want to thank Sheffield Museums for having the courage to put on such a big show that lasted 11 months and hopefully at some point in the future to let me back again!”

The Boy with a Leg Named Brian is generously supported by law firm CMS. CMS is one of the largest law firms in the world, providing a wide range of services to local, national and international clients.It has an extensive presence in the North of England, including a major office in Sheffield with over 500 people.

CMS’s head of English regions, Tanya Holt CMS says:

“Supporting the arts and culture in Sheffield is important to CMS, and you don’t get much more ‘Sheffield’ than Pete McKee. We have been proud to be associated with such an important and iconic exhibition, and one that has given so much pleasure to so many people over the last year.”

The Boy with a Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee continues at Weston Park Museum until November 2, 2025 – entry to the exhibition is free, donations welcome.

