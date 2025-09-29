Last chance to get early-bird tickets for Land of Lights

It’s your last chance to get tickets for South Yorkshire’s brand-new lantern and light festival at early-bird prices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people have already snapped up tickets for the first ever Land of Lights festival, set to take place at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham from November until January 2026.

Early bird tickets will remain on sale at a discounted rate from just £12.50 until 7 October after which all tickets go on general sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for the event, and its sister events being held at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s World in Warrington, since the start of September, with organisers really excited to be hosting the Land of Lights festival in Rotherham for the first time.

Land of Lights

The highly anticipated event will light up the skies and take visitors on a mile-long visual voyage exploring multiple vivid dreamworlds of imagination and illumination. There will be an all-new collection of lanterns including an array of incredible dinosaurs. And music and street food will also be on offer for guests to enjoy.

Tom Moriarty, Land of Lights festival manager, said: “We are beyond excited to be bringing Land of Lights to Gulliver’s Valley for the first time and we can’t wait to open our doors and for everyone to see the amazing spectacle we will have on offer.

“We’ve been so pleased with the reaction we’ve had since tickets first went on sale from people in Rotherham, South Yorkshire and further afield. And now it’s your last chance to get your early bird tickets at the very best prices before we go to general sale so make sure you snap them up quickly!”

To purchase tickets, and to find out more visit: www.rothervalley.landoflights.co.uk