Largest community opera announced in Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham will host what is thought to be the largest community opera to date in the UK later this year, working with the Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debuting in November and featuring more than 2,000 young people, the Rotherham opera project is an original opera celebrating Rotherham becoming the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025.

With storylines, music, choreography and designs co-created by the children and young people of Rotherham, the Rotherham opera project aims to empower young people to express themselves through the power of music and performance. The final performance will reflect the ideas, feelings and imagination of Rotherham’s youth, taking place at Magna Science Adventure Centre on 25 and 26 November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ambitious youth project is a partnership between the RBO, Rotherham Music, Grimm & Co, and Children’s Capital of Culture. The RBO has recently launched a four-year initiative to expand arts education access for young people in Rotherham and Bradford.

Rotherham opera will celebrate Rotherham becoming the world's first Children's Capital of Culture this year

Alex Beard, Chief Executive of the Royal Ballet and Opera, stated: "We are hugely proud to be working with the young people of Rotherham on this landmark project. Opera really is for everyone, bringing all the arts together to inspire people of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences. It’s a brilliant example of our national work with schools and communities, and our commitment to extend access to the arts for people across the UK.”

The Rotherham opera project is already underway with children aged 8-10 from 10 local primary schools working with the literacy charity Grimm & Co to develop the story for the upcoming opera with help from RBO librettists.

Gemma Thornton, Head of Learning & Impact at Grimm & Co, explained: “This flagship project for Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 involves over 2,000 children from all 25 wards of the borough. We’ve been helping Year 4 and 5 students create a unique opera that reflects their experiences. It’s shaping up to be a truly original piece thanks to their wonderful imaginations! RBO will now use the five stories to create an opera that celebrates the creativity and imagination of the students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crags Community Schoolis one of the primary schools involved in creating the stories that will form the base of the opera. Year 5 teacher Joanne O’Neill said: “The children collaborated with Grimm & Co to create central characters for the Rotherham opera project. No idea was too wild. Other schools then helped develop the rest of the story. We can’t wait to see the finished libretto and performance.

Over 2,000 young performers will take to the stage for Rotherham's first opera

“For my students, many with special educational needs, this project was a welcome change from regular lessons. It showed them that their imaginations can take them anywhere and empowered children who don’t see themselves as 'writers' to help craft a story that will be performed. They gained confidence knowing their ideas were included in the final draft. Both the kids and I loved the experience.”

The Rotherham opera project will continue to be workshopped with students throughout the year in collaboration with RBO artists and designers and Rotherham Music, moving next to composition, then set design and costuming, to create a truly unique opera created by and for the young people of Rotherham.

Visit www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk for more information.