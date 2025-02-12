Lambing live streams for Barnsley Farm

Millions of viewers worldwide are expected to spend the next few weeks glued to a Barnsley farm’s daily live streams - as they share the triumph and tragedy of lambing season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannon Hall Farm. In Barnsley, South Yorkshire, will be going live every single morning at 7.30am between February 15 and February 23 to live stream any births as they happen and check in on all the new arrivals.

The farm will be open to the public with children and their families also allowed to watch the action from the viewing gantries in the roundhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmer Robert Nicholson, whose family opened the farm to the public in 1989, said: “I don’t think we ever truly appreciated how much joy our farm could bring to people until five years ago really, in lockdown. When we did all our lockdown lives we ended up, very unexpectedly, finding friends all around the world. We have millions of them tune in to our lambing broadcasts and it’s so brilliant that we can share this with a global audience.

Farmer Rob with a newly delivered lamb.

“It’s always been exciting for us to see our visitors reaction face to face when a lamb is born, and this is just an extension of that."

Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire is the host farm for Channel Five’s award-winning Springtime on the Farm TV Show and is gearing up for it’s annual lambing festival, which runs February half term.

The farm is open to visitors every day - and guests can watch the action in person from the roundhouse viewing gantry.

Tickets for the lambing festival at Cannon Hall Farm are priced at £13.95 per person. Under twos go free. All tickets have to be booked online.