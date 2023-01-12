LADIES NIGHT IN DINNINGTON

Ladies Night is coming to Dinnington on March 31 at the Lyric Theatre, entry from 7pm.

EVENT POSTER

Come along with your mates and have a good time with the fabulous drag artist Emma Maezin and our two handsome hunks - Austin and Karl.

So if you are celebrating a hen night, happy divorce party or just want an excuse for a decent night out - look no further.Expect games, prizes and most of all some hot sexy men.

This event is not to be missed so get your tickets today by calling 0114 470 1301 or visit tigevents.co.uk