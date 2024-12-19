Kweku of Ghana Songwriting Workshops

K.O.G Music Workshops

We are delighted to host a series of workshops with the one and only K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana) on January 11th 2025. Fresh from his sold out album tour, K.O.G has earned an impressive reputation across the world for his multi-dimensional approach to music. His latest LP, Don’t Take My Soul, has earned widespread acclaim and solidified him as an afro-fusion legend.

Join us for an exciting chance to work closely with this local hero. With years of experience both on stage and behind the scenes, Kweku and Hybrid 3 are teaming up to deliver performance, songwriting and confidence building workshops.

In this masterclass, unveil the industry secrets that will teach you how to develop your craft, elevate your music and become your own artist.

Born in Accra, Kewku Sackey has gained widespread acclaim, recently appearing on Later... with Jools Holland, taking over the stage at Glastonbury and performing to Nelson Mandela’s family.

These inclusive and uplifting workshops are perfect for anyone who wants to take their music to the next level.

Tickets are available to purchase now. General admission tickets are £14, and £10 for concessions.

There will be two sessions on 11th January 2025:

12:30 - 14:30 for ages 12+15:00 - 17:00 for ages 17+

Tickets here > https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kog-music-workshops-with-kweku-sackey-tickets-1097994704719?aff=oddtdtcreator

The workshops will take place at Hybrid 3 Studios:

H3, Sheaf Bank Business Park, Prospect Road, S2 3EN.

For more information and press enquiries, please contact [email protected], or head to our website at hybrid3.org.