Kinky Boots The Musical struts into Sheffield, starring Strictly’s Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe as Lola (centre) & the Angels in KINKY BOOTS, credit Pamela Raith

The Broadway and West End phenomenon, Kinky Boots The Musical, is strutting into Sheffield in a brand-new production.

Kinky Boots The Musical stars Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe, Dan Partridge (Grease), Courtney Bowman (Six) Scott Paige (The Addams Family) and Newtion Matthews (Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical).

This joy-filled sensation, based on a true story and hit movie, features Tony® and Grammy® winning music and lyrics by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, a hilarious and life-affirming book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and is directed by Nikolai Foster (Grease, An Officer and a Gentleman).

Kinky Boots The Musical comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 June.Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk