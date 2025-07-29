Kids eat free and free sessions up for grabs at Ninja Warrior UK

Summertime is here, which means it’s time for Ninjas to come out of the shadows and leap into action.

Summertime is here, which means it’s time for Ninjas to come out of the shadows and leap into action.

Over the school break, Ninjas will be rewarded for their dedication to their practice with Ninja Warrior UK’s Loyalty Card. Every time a guest books and attends a session, they will receive a stamp on their card. Once they’ve earned 6 stamps, their next session will be free.

Ninja Warrior UK tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across giant inflatables – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

To ensure Ninjas are energised and ready to go, kids eat free all summer long at Ninja Warrior UK. To claim their free sustenance, parents need to prebook the Ninjas Eat Free Pass online, which includes two 1-hour sessions and one sharing pizza. What’s more, the two 1-hour sessions included in the Pass both count as stamps on the Loyalty Card.

For full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to the website or to keep up with Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield’s day-to-day updates, follow ninjawarrioruksheffield on Instagram or Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield on Facebook.