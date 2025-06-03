KIDS CAN TRAIN LIKE FOOTBALL PROS FOR FREE THIS SUMMER - AND HERE’S HOW

With the summer holidays fast approaching, parents up and down the UK are on the hunt for ways to keep their children entertained over the break. To lend parents a helping hand, Kellogg’s Football Camps, in partnership with the English Football League (EFL), Manchester City, Celtic FC and Rangers FC, are back for 2025, offering kids a fun way to stay active and train like their sporting heroes this summer.

​​​​What’s more, there are more than 30,000 FREE places available to young footy fans across the UK. Everyone who signs up and claims one of the 30,000+ camp places on offer will be in with the chance to win a FREE football shirt to wear with pride*.

The return of the popular camps comes as research** from the cereal giant reveals that more than half (55%) of parents in the North East region admit they struggle to keep kids active during the six week break. In fact, over three quarters (78%) say they worry about keeping their child entertained throughout the summer break due to children’s use of gadgets and tablets (27%) and lack of time (21%). Meanwhile, 42% are concerned about the rising cost of activities. In fact, data reveals parents spend an average of £90 per week to keep their child entertained, totalling £540 over the summer holidays.

Kellogg’s Football Camps offer an accessible and fun way to keep young children moving throughout the summer holidays without breaking the bank. The Camps will kick off from 26th June for girls and boys aged 5-15. This year, they will be hosted at more than 150 locations across the UK – with camps at Rotherham United, Bradford City, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday on hand to help parents across the region.

In its first year, Kellogg’s Football Camps scored big with local communities up and down the country. Over 58,000 attendees took part at a local club (enough places to fill the Etihad Stadium - and then some! ) and over 10,069 hours of coaching were delivered throughout the summer.

Young footy fans were provided with a safe and fun environment to develop essential life skills, both on and off the pitch. In fact, nearly nine in ten (88%) parents believe that playing football plays a key role in their child’s emotional and physical development, and a staggering 91% believe it’s important for kids to play sports as part of their weekly routine.

The research went on to reveal that:

● According to parents, helping kids stay active (71%),teaching teamwork and social skills (67%), building confidence (66%) and keeping them mentally healthy (52%) are the biggest benefits of sports for children’s development.

● For many adults, football holds nostalgic value too, as over a third (36%) say playing football with friends was their own fondest memory from their own childhood.

● But parental pressure is at an all-time high – a third (32%) are stressed about balancing work and childcare, whilst 30% say they feel under constant pressure to keep their children entertained.

Helen Potter, Cereal Lead, Kellogg’s UKI said: “Our camps can help to ease the pressure of keeping kids entertained and active this summer, all without breaking the bank. So, to celebrate their return for a second year, we’re excited to be offering over 30,000 free places at camps up and down the UK. It couldn’t be easier to get involved! We hope that more children will reap the benefits of community sport; from making new friends to learning footy skills that last a lifetime – all while having fun over the summer break!”

Debbie Cook, Director of Community at the EFL said:“We’re proud to be partnering with Kellogg’s again for a second year of the camps, offering children the chance to enjoy football activities during the holidays. Sport plays a vital role in supporting both the mental and physical development of young people. By delivering these camps across EFL Clubs, we’re helping to inspire healthier, more active communities – bringing the joy and benefits of football to children across the country.”

To secure a place, parents simply need to buy a promotional box of Kellogg’s cereal and use the on-pack QR code to sign up at www.kelloggsfc.com. T&C’s apply.