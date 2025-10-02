Kelham Island’s legendary street food event, Peddler Market, gears up for a birthday celebration to remember

Sheffield’s iconic Peddler Market is putting on the event of the year this weekend as the monthly street food market celebrates an incredible 11 years of award-winning food, live music, and independent makers.

The event is the 98th market, and it is being hosted at their home, Peddler Warehouse, on Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4, with the organisers promising a weekend packed with flavour, creativity and entertainment like no other.

Foodies in Yorkshire won’t want to miss this event, with some iconic dishes being served, including the exclusive Birthday Special dish from Richie’s Shrimps Wings & Tings. This show-stopping platter for two features half a deep-fried lobster tail, buttermilk fried king prawns, calamari, crab croquettes, and crispy chicken wings, all served with fries, slaw and a selection of sauces. This limited-edition dish is available by pre-order only via the Peddler Mailing list.

Alongside Richie’s Shrimps Wings & Tings are a mouth-watering list of vendors, including Big Mouth Gyoza, Yoi Fried Chicken, Kebab Cartel, El Contador, Get Wurst, Bamboo Street Food, Bina’s Kitchen and Cow Boys Burgers & Desserts - all with their own unique dishes to serve up.

To help wash down these delicious dishes, London’s legendaryThe Kernel Brewery will be joining us for a special tap takeover, pouring a selection of their iconic craft beers throughout the whole weekend, including their first New England IPA.

On Friday, every pint of Kernel beer comes with a chance to ‘Spin to Win’, with prizes ranging from tickets to Neepsend Craft Beer Festival to other exclusive treats. The entertainment doesn’t end there, with family fun available on the Saturday with TikTok sensation Donna’s Facepainting offering free face paint to all children at the event.

Peddler Market’s very own tooth fairy, Iced By Bee, will also be on-site on Saturday with her tooth gem pop-up. Bee is a qualified tooth gem and Grillz artist and will be bringing her bling for the adults at the event. Appointments can be made directly with her on the day, so get down early to grab your slot.

In between activities, you can also keep yourself occupied with the amazing stallholders attending this event, such as Twisted Sister, Coco Cooper, A Village Mind, Field Tested and many more, while enjoying live music and the buzzing atmosphere Peddler is known for.

Jordan Roberts, co-founder of Peddler Market, said: “We can’t believe it’s been 11 years of Peddler Market, so to say thanks to our amazing loyal following, we are giving you the best of the best for your eyes, ears and taste buds! We are collaborating with WaterBear, Midnight Creatures and Kitchen Radio to give you the best in local talent. Come and celebrate the big 11 with us for one hell of a party!

“You can join the fun for free this weekend, and enjoy everything we’ve got to offer. By the end of the year, Peddler will have done 100 markets, and we are so happy to be celebrating that this year too. Last year, we had an unforgettable time at the 10th birthday, and we can’t wait to do it all over again.”

Visit this weekend at Peddler Warehouse, 92 Burton Rd, Neepsend, S3 8BX, Friday October 3, 5 - 11 pm and Saturday October 4, 12 - 11 pm.

Find out more about this event at the Peddler Market website.