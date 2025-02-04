Kaviani debut EP release show at The Greystones

Sheffield-born, London-based rock artist Kaviani is set to bring his live show to the city on Wednesday, March 5 at The Greystones.

Delivering a high-energy set, packed with guitar riffs and killer hooks, Kaviani blends classic rock grit with a modern edge and pop sensibilities. With a sound that’s as powerful as it is melodic, this is a night for fans of real, no-nonsense rock music.

Having spent the first few years of his career as a session guitarist, touring with multi-platinum artists Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple/Rainbow), Eric Martin (Mr Big) and Damon Johnson & Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy/Alice Cooper/Black Star Riders), Kaviani took some time off to write and record his own material in London and Nashville.

During that time, he was also asked to cover for Sebastian Bach/Chevy Metal guitarist Brent Woods on Tara Lynch’s support tour for UFO on their 22-date sold out farewell tour of the UK & IRL in 2019 and for guitar virtuoso Vinnie Moore on a 26-date European tour in 2022.

Kaviani released his debut single as a solo artist 'Don’t Let The Bombs Drop, Daddy,’ in 2019 and kicked 2024 off with an acoustic 'Spotify Studio Sessions' EP, recorded at Spotify Studios, London, released in the January.Kaviani is now ready to bring home the sounds of his debut EP, featuring the new single and title track, 'Switch It Up,' recorded with Def Leppard producer Pete Woodroffe.