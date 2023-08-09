The judges for the 2023 Sheffield Business Awards have begun their deliberation on deciding the shortlists for the new and revamped categories, celebrating all that is great about Sheffield.

Drawn from the broadest selection of businesses, industries and expertise in the city, the judging panels have been carefully selected to represent Sheffield and its broad church of people and their knowledge.

There is a minimum of three judges per award, who will be following a rigorous, standardised judging matrix used across all awards and ensuring consistency and legitimacy of their process.

The judges will be deliberating over a range of exciting new categories. Some of the new and revitalised categories include The Spirit of Sheffield Award, The Community Impact Award, and The Collaboration Excellence Award.

With applications now closed, there have been over 170 submitted entries across 15 categories, a notable increase from last year’s number. These numbers suggest the changes made to this year’s awards – such as the new categories and restoring the awards to an in-house project – have been a success.

Karen Mosley, president of the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce said: “We’re so excited for this new era of the Sheffield Business Awards. More inclusive categories means anyone can apply, so we can really showcase the depth and breadth of talent in Sheffield. Our diverse panel of amazing judges have really got a tough job ahead.

“I'm also personally delighted to be revealing the winner of The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award, shining a light on a candidate or initiative with a special place in my heart, doing amazing things across our communities.

“This will be a fantastic night, celebrating everything we love about our great city, I can’t wait!”

James Cokeham, Regional Economic Development manager at The University of Sheffield, who is headline sponsor and judge, said: “This year’s Sheffield Business Awards are a wonderful opportunity to show why Sheffield is such a great place to live and work – and of course study!

“We at The University of Sheffield are really proud to be sponsoring this year’s event and I am also honoured to have been asked to judge the Collaboration Excellence Award which celebrates successful partnerships between two or more organisations resulting in a positive impact on the local region.”

The Sheffield Business Awards have experienced a dramatic overhaul this year with new categories, broader entry criteria and a new venue, The Octagon Centre.

The shortlist for this year’s awards will be announced next month with tickets going on sale in early September and the event itself taking place on Thursday, October 12.