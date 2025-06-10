Jon Richardson returns to Sheffield City Hall

Jon Richardson is back at the Sheffield City Hall on the 28th of July 2025 for the third Jon Richardson & Friends Annual Sheffield Comedy Night. Jon has curated another wonderful fundraising night for Bright Young Dreams in aid of the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Joining Jon on the night will be Russell Howard (star of Russell Howard’s Good News and The Russell Howard Hour), Louise Young (supported Jason Manford and Alan Carr on their nationwide tours and has a weekly show on BBC Radio Newcastle), Dinesh Nathan (South Coast Comedian of the Year and finalist at the coveted Leicester Mercury Comedian Of The Year competition), Harriet Dyer (Live at the Apollo, Comedy Central Live and was a writer on Meet the Richardsons), and Raymond & Mr Timpkins Revue (a double act of over two decades, performing all over the world).

Tickets are on sale now via Sheffield City Hall website.