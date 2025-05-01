Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings, Sheffield hometown gig
He is best known as the lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead who achieved a quarter of a million album sales, seven singles on the Radio 2 playlist and selling out hundreds of venues, notably the Royal Albert Hall.
Meanwhile in 2009, Jon founded his band The Remnant Kings, originally formed to perform the album ’Songs from the Floodplain’, the first in his post-apocalyptic trilogy of albums. The performances combined the post-oil concept of the album, with other songs that might survive the apocalypse. In this genre busting mix, Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings performed concerts where folk songs, Bach, Pop and Jazz all rubbed shoulders with Jon’s own songs. This was all augmented by the use on stage of two wax cylinder players, which played specially recorded material.
The band went into hibernation for several years whilst Bellowhead hit top gear, but were reunited and relaunched to record ‘Afterglow’ in 2017, and have since contributed to the album ‘Rose In June’ (2019) and performances of Jon’s final album in the trilogy, ‘Last Mile Home’ (2021).
Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings features the talents of Bellowhead band-mate Sam Sweeney, Leveret’s Rob Harbron, Ben Nicholls from King of The South Seas, and new members Sally Hawkins and M. G. Boulter.
Thursday 29th May, Crookes Social Club, Mulhouse Rd. Sheffield. S10 1TD. Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: £24.40. https://wegottickets.com/event/639773.