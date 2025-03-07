Join Woodseats Musical Theatre Company for a special birthday dinner

The curtain is rising on a year of celebration as Woodseats Musical Theatre reaches a landmark anniversary.

The company, which returns to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre this July with a new production of classic Cole Porter musical Anything Goes, is 80 years old in 2025.

And to mark the special celebration year, company members of the present and past, along with all supporters, are being invited to join the Woodseats MTC team for an anniversary dinner, which will be held at the OEC in Hillsborough on May 17.

“We are asking all our Woodseats MTC friends and family - in fact anyone who has ever been involved or supported us in any way - to join us for this evening of dinner, dancing and nostalgia,” said the company’s Chair, Mary Newey.

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company Chair May Newey.Woodseats Musical Theatre Company Chair May Newey.
“We’d love to welcome anybody who has ever appeared on stage with us, been part of the backstage crew or even been an enthusiastic audience member.

“You are all the people who have helped Woodseats MTC to reach its 80th birthday so we want you all to here with us to celebrate.”

Tickets to the celebration dinner cost £35 person, with a £10 per person deposit to secure a place.

For further details email: [email protected] or call 01142644803 or 07855423670.

