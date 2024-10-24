Join the Sheffield Cats Shelter for an evening of bowling, games and fundraising

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield Cats Shelter will be hosting a unique corporate fundraising and team building event at Ten Pin, in Sheffield, on November 20.

The charity is currently looking for teams of six to join the evening (6pm – 8pm) at Ten Pin. Each team of six will be able to play a game of bowling (or two) for a suggested donation of £10 per person, per game.

Other competitions, games and networking will take place during the evening, with fun prizes to win on the night and all proceeds supporting the cats and kittens at the Shelter.

For over 127 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has helped cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

Join us at Ten Pin

Funding from events like this one, at Ten Pin, help support this important work.

Sarah Smith, Charity Manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “We’re so excited to welcome corporate teams to join our staff and volunteers to help us raise money for the work we do.

“With around 250 cats a year passing through our shelter, we are always busy, and our services have never been more in demand. The money raised from events like this one help immensely.

“Our dedicated cat team have a lot to keep on top of, including cleaning the rooms, emptying litter trays, feeding our cats and kittens, regularly checking up on the health of our cats with medical conditions, spending time with shy cats that are still wary of strangers or humans, and more.

“Plus, we have to pay for litter, specialist food, cleaning products, veterinary bills, medicines and much more to help support the cats that visit us.

“All of this takes time, dedication, and money, and we simply couldn’t do it without our wonderful supporters.

“We can’t wait to see you at Ten Pin! Please get in touch to book a slot for your team.”

If you want to take part, or for more information, please get in touch with The Sheffield Cats Shelter via [email protected].