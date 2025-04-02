Join The Moor Sheffield’s annual Easter Egg Hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Moor Sheffield will be hosting their fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt this April for the children of Sheffield to get involved in during their Easter break. This popular, free event will take place on the 9th and 10th of April between 11am and 3pm.

Easter egg stickers will be displayed in the windows of several retailers and eateries across The Moor. Children are to collect a trail map from the Easter Garden gazebo and are tasked with finding where each egg is located - with help from the trail map clues. There will be ten Easter egg stickers to find in total. Once they have found all the stickers and filled in their trail map, they can return it to the Easter Garden gazebo to receive an Easter treat.

Lee Appleton, Centre Manager of The Moor said: “With the success of our Easter Egg Hunt over the last three years in attracting families to visit The Moor, its retailers, and eateries, we are delighted to be holding the event for a fourth time. We are looking forward to seeing local children get involved once again with another year of Easter-themed fun. We will also be looking to collect donations for our chosen annual charity, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.”