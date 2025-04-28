Join St Luke’s Hospice for a chance to talk about how dying matters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People often talk about having a great life…yet very few people talk about having a good death.

As part of national Dying Matters Awareness Week, though, St Luke’s Hospice is inviting people to join them in discussing what a good death means.

Dying Matters Awareness Week runs from May 5 to 11, breaking down the stigma and taboo of talking about death and dying.

This year’s theme is the Culture of Dying Matters, focusing on how different communities and cultures in the UK feel, talk about, and deal with death and dying – and what brings them together.

The St Luke's Moor shop will host the special Dying Matters event.

And on Thursday May 8, between 12pm and 2pm, the St Luke’s team will be at the charity’s city centre shop at The Moor, inviting people to discuss what a good death means to them.

The event is also part of the month-long Sheffield Life, Loss and Death Festival, organised by Compassionate Sheffield, the community-led programme funded by the NHS Integrated Care Board, Sheffield City Council and St Luke’s.

“We’re hoping that people will join us at The Moor for open conversations with our experienced staff, sharing their thoughts in a supportive space,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“There will also be a chance to contribute anonymously to our unique Tree of Reflection by adding a leaf with personal reflections.

“This shared discussion aims to gather valuable insights from local people and help to shape compassionate end of life care.

“And whether people seek information, wish to share a personal perspective or simply want to reflect, remember that every voice matters.

“There’s no booking required so just come along and join us for what we hope will be an enlightening afternoon of great conversation that removes some of the taboos surrounding the subject of death and dying.”

For more on the Sheffield Life, Loss and Death Festival visit www.compassionate-sheffield.co.uk/life-loss-and-death-festival