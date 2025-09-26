Join Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army for a night of faith filled music

People are invited to enjoy a wonderful evening as The Salvation Army’s iconic Birmingham Citadel Songsters visit Sheffield for a weekend of faith filled music.

Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army will host a festival concert at the church and charity in Psalter Lane on Saturday 4 October at 7pm.

On Sunda October 5 the Songsters will lead worship from 10.30am.

Major Stephen Noble, who leads Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army with Major Angela, said: “We’re delighted to have Birmingham Citadel Songsters join us for the weekend.

“The choir of over 50 people have a long tradition of musical excellence which includes a repertoire of sacred and contemporary music, from choral classics like Tom Fettke's 'The Majesty and Glory of Your Name' to The Beatle's 'All You Need Is Love'.

“The concert promises to be an evening of soul-stirring harmonies and powerful songs of faith- an inspirational evening you won't want to miss!”

Tickets for the festival can be obtained directly from the church, by calling 0114 255 0548 or via ticketsource here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/sheffield/sheffield-citadel-salvation-army/birmingham-citadel-songsters-in-sheffield/2025-10-04/19:00/t-lnyapkg

The service on Sunday morning is open to everyone, no tickets are needed.

Sheffield Salvation Army runs a number of activities and support for the community as well as worship on a Sunday. For more information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/sheffield-citadel