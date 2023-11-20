Radio Sheffield host Paulette Edwards will be the host as the St Luke’s Hospice Festival of Light returns for 2023.

Paulette will be joined for the December 3 official switch-on ceremony in the hospice’s Little Common Lane grounds by Michael King, whose wife Michelle was a St Luke’s patient.

And once again, the gardens will be transformed as thousands of lights, all dedicated in memory of loved ones, brighten the December night all the way through to the New Year.

The St Luke’s gardens will be open from 4pm, giving visitors the chance to enjoy seasonal mince pies, mulled wine and other drinks by Hospitality House and street food by local companies B’reyt Dough, Mong Ta, Flippin ‘eck Pancake Bar and The Little Fuji Bakery.

Paulette Edwards will once again host the Festival of Light

There will also be an opportunity to decorate a candle bag with a personal message, visit a special Family Photo Area and view the St Luke’s Book of Remembrance and dedications.

Music will be provided by popular singer Holly Victoria, Oughtibridge Brass Band and Sheffield Harmony.

The Festival of Light launch ceremony, hosted by keen St Luke’s supporter Paulette, begins at 6pm and reaches its climax with the official switch on and moment of remembrance at 6.15pm.

A free bus service will run approximately every 10 minutes between St Luke’s and Tesco Abbeydale Road throughout the Festival, once again operated by First Bus.

St Luke’s head of fundraising Joasia Lesniak commented: “Festival of Light has been one of our major annual fundraisers for more than a quarter of a century now and we aim to make this year’s celebration even more magical than ever before.

“It is always a very special time for St Luke’s friends and supporters to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of our loved ones in a very special way.

“I don’t think that anybody realised when it started just how important a part of the St Luke’s calendar the Festival of Light would become but for many of our supporters it really is the official start to the Christmas period and something that they look forward to attending every year.”