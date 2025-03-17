Join in the fun for Mother’s Day Weekend and Spring Spectacular at Gulliver’s Valley

A fabulous fun-packed few weeks await families at Gulliver’s Valley, with Mother’s Day Weekend quickly followed by the park’s Spring Spectacular and a busy Easter bank holiday.

The theme park, nestled in the Rother Valley, is gearing up to create some mum-mentous memories for Mother’s Day Weekend on March 29-30, with one adult going free with each paying child.

The Spring Spectacular will run from March 29 until April 13, with youngsters able to join the Easter Bunny and Candy Crew for some madcap antics and tasty candy activities – including Lollipop Trees, Colossal Candy Canes, and a chance to take some Sweet Selfies along the way.

In addition, Bing and Flop will be delighting little ones by making special meet and greet appearances throughout.

It will be the straight into the Bank Holiday fun at Gulliver’s Valley, which gets underway on April 16 and runs through to Easter Monday, April 21.

Prices for Mother’s Day Weekend start from £23 per day, Spring Spectacular from £18 per day, and from £20 for the Bank Holiday celebration. As usual, guests can save money when booking in advance online.

Once through the doors at Gulliver’s Valley, visitors can take their pick from more than 30 rides and attractions including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World, and Gulliver’s Gears, which is home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “What an incredible three weeks we have lined up to entertain visitors, both young and old! Mother’s Day Weekend is always incredibly popular with children and their families who want to give mum a special treat, while Spring Spectacular is loved by youngsters who adore the Easter Bunny, Candy Crew and Bing and Flop.

“This year marks our fifth birthday at Gulliver’s Valley, and we want to make this our best, most exciting year yet – we have lots of fantastic events lined up for the rest of the season and the team is geared up and ready to go!”

If you are planning a trip to Gulliver’s Valley, why not turn your visit into a weekend stay, with a range of cool accommodation options available, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, Jungle Cabins (new last year!) and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the fourth theme park in the Gulliver’s family of theme parks, following Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk