Join Gulliver’s Valley’s Family Fun Run to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Hundreds of fun runners will dust off their running shoes and gather at Gulliver’s Valley later this month to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

On Sunday, September 21, entry to the theme park in the Rother Valley will be just £10 for those taking part in Gulliver’s Valley Family Fun Run – after which the runners will be able to enjoy all the fantastic rides and attractions on offer.

Gulliver’s Valley will donate £2.50 from each runner’s entry fee directly to Bluebell Wood. What’s more, the entry price on the day for non-fun runners will be at a reduced rate, starting at £17 per person.

Since opening in 2008, Bluebell Wood has provided care to children and young adults across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire, and parts of North Lincolnshire, offering support both at the hospice in North Anston and in the young people’s own homes.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are proud to continue our support of the incredible work of everyone involved with Bluebell Wood. The fun run is a really lovely event, with lots of runners taking part in our fancy dress competition, and it is sure to be one of the most colourful highlights of our year.”

Registration for the fun run is at 9am on Sunday, September 21, with the warm-up starting at 9.30am and the race getting under way (in two ‘waves’) from 9.45am to 9.55am. Participants will receive their Family Fun Run medal at the finishing line.

The rides, shows and attractions at Gulliver’s Valley – there are more than 50 to enjoy! – open at 10.30am.

New for this year are Crazy Planes and Turbo Towers in the Gulliver’s Gears area, with Turbo Towers offering riders treetop views of the Rother Valley before plunging them down a 15-metre drop, while Crazy Planes invites you to buckle up and enjoy a ‘flight’ which spins guests through the skies!

All the other favourite rides and attractions are there, of course, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World, alongside Gulliver’s Gears, which also houses the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

And why not book in overnight to make the fun run a special treat for the family.

Gulliver’s Valley has a variety of family accommodation options to choose from, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk

To find out more about Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, visit: www.bluebellwood.org