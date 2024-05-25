John Reilly ''SHAPESHIFTERS' Pre-Release Party
Previewed on BBC Radio Merseyside last weekend and also on BBC Radio Sheffield, 'Shapeshifters' is already receiving great acclaim throughout the music world. John Reilly will play the recorded single for the first time at this concert and will also showcase other new songs, plus songs from his 3 critically acclaimed albums, as well as some Boy on a Dolphin favourites and a few choice covers. Join John and Lewis for an evening of moving and inspirational songs, a great chance to chill, listen and relax, it's an intimate, listening concert, no better way to spend a Saturday evening.
John Reilly provides an evening of wonderful live music leaving the audience enthralled and wanting more.
Here's a review from a concert at The Old Stables at Cricklade, Wiltshire in March 24: About last night……John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman anointed the good souls of Cricklade with their songs of love and grace. Such beautiful musicians, power punch melodies and lyrics that would make Taupin and Joel weep. Yes, I loved it, hard to distinguish the cover song from their crafted originals. Catch them if you can in a venue near you. Sean Devine. Indevine Music PromotionsHere they are in an empty Peak Cavern playing their beautiful song 'Amazing Life' or here is their 2021 BBC Radio 2 playlisted single 'La la la (Bulletproof)'
Event Details
Saturday 1st JuneDoors Open at 7:45pmStarts at 8:30pm
Book Online here or call/text Elaine 07918 556552