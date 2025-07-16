John Reilly LIVE in Concert in the Backroom!
Join them for an evening of moving and inspirational songs and the usual banter when these two fabulous musicians get together. John Reilly will play a mixture of new songs, old favourites, one or two Boy on a Dolphin tunes, and, of course, some amazing covers. A great chance to chill, listen and relax, it's an intimate, listening concert, no better way to spend a Friday evening in July.
John Reilly provides an evening of wonderful live music leaving the audience enthralled and wanting more. It always sells out here, so don't leave it too late to get your tickets !!
CRICKLADE 21ST MARCH 2024: About last night……John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman anointed the good souls of Cricklade with their songs of love and grace. Such beautiful musicians, power punch melodies and lyrics that would make Taupin and Joel weep. Yes, I loved it, hard to distinguish the cover song from their crafted originals. Catch them if you can in a venue near you. Sean Devine. Indevine Music Promotions
Tickets £15 from Elaine 07918 556552 or go to www.artmusicltd.com