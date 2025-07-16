John Reilly LIVE in Concert in the Backroom!

Event Poster

Singer-songwriter John Reilly (voice of Boy on a Dolphin, Acoustic Angels) returns to one of his favourite venues - the iconic Greystones Back Room in Sheffield with pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join them for an evening of moving and inspirational songs and the usual banter when these two fabulous musicians get together. John Reilly will play a mixture of new songs, old favourites, one or two Boy on a Dolphin tunes, and, of course, some amazing covers. A great chance to chill, listen and relax, it's an intimate, listening concert, no better way to spend a Friday evening in July.

John Reilly provides an evening of wonderful live music leaving the audience enthralled and wanting more. It always sells out here, so don't leave it too late to get your tickets !!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRICKLADE 21ST MARCH 2024: About last night……John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman anointed the good souls of Cricklade with their songs of love and grace. Such beautiful musicians, power punch melodies and lyrics that would make Taupin and Joel weep. Yes, I loved it, hard to distinguish the cover song from their crafted originals. Catch them if you can in a venue near you. Sean Devine. Indevine Music Promotions

Tickets £15 from Elaine 07918 556552 or go to www.artmusicltd.com