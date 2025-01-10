John Reilly is Back at The Greystones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer-songwriter John Reilly (voice of Boy on a Dolphin, Acoustic Angels) returns to one of his favourite venues - the iconic Greystones Back Room in Sheffield with pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.

Join them for an evening of moving and inspirational songs and the usual banter when these two fabulous musicians get together. John Reilly will showcase new songs, written with Lewis Nitikman during the lockdown, plus songs from his 3 critically acclaimed albums, as well as some Boy on a Dolphin favourites and a few choice covers. A great chance to chill, listen and relax, it's an intimate, listening concert, no better way to spend a Saturday evening in January.

John Reilly provides an evening of wonderful live music leaving the audience enthralled and wanting more.

John & Lewis on stage

About last night……John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman anointed the good souls of Cricklade with their songs of love and grace. Such beautiful musicians, power punch melodies and lyrics that would make Taupin and Joel weep. Yes, I loved it, hard to distinguish the cover song from their crafted originals. Catch them if you can in a venue near you. Sean Devine. Indevine Music Promotions

Tickets also from Elaine 07918 556552