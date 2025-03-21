JLS set to light up Utilita Arena Sheffield

This autumn will see arenas across the UK and Ireland come alive with the sound of music as JLS announce details of ‘The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour’. The 16-date tour arrives at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, 14 November 2025.

As shown with their mammoth 2021 and 2023 headline tours, JLS can bring an electrifying atmosphere to packed arenas across the land. It’s a show packed front-to-end with classic pop bangers - including the #1 smash hits ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Love You’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’ and many more. Factor in a whole host of other fan favourites, the boys’ irrepressible charm and slick dance moves, and a visually spectacular show, and it’s clear that JLS deliver an arena pop experience quite unlike anyone else.

JLS commented, “Your boys are back!! We’re SO excited to be back out on the road with another Hits tour bringing the full CLUB vibes to your city! There’s nothing we love more than getting to see you all and perform for you once again. We appreciate your support and we hope you’re ready to party with us and our very special guest - Example - very very soon!!”

Example has a back catalogue packed with mega hits including the #1 singles ‘Changed The Way You Kiss Me’ and ‘Stay Awake’, the classic dance anthem ‘Kickstarts’ and his feature on Calvin Harris’s ‘We’ll Be Coming Back’. With these hits releasing around the same time as some of the JLS boys’ biggest tracks, it’s set to be quite the night for fans across the country. Reminding people of his talents, and winning a huge following with his take on classic songs old and new, Example recently had a show-stopping run as Bear on ‘The Masked Singer’.

Example adds, “Buzzing to be back on huge stages in all these arenas. Performing is my bread and butter so when the boys asked me personally to come and be special guest support each night I couldn’t say no. I say ‘boys’ but we’re all getting on a bit now. Nevertheless the energy from us all will be worth the ticket price alone. And that’s before we even consider all the hits we’ve both had as artists. See you in November.”

JLS (Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill) instantly became one of the biggest pop sensations of this century when they debuted with ‘Beat Again’ in 2009. In addition to their five #1 singles, they also have another five Top 10 hits to their name. Their self-titled debut album went straight to #1, while their subsequent three studio albums all landed at #2 or #3. Winners of two BRIT Awards and five MOBOs, JLS fired back to the Top 5 in 2021 with ‘2.0’ which they followed with two of the biggest tours of their career. They returned to the spotlight last autumn with ‘JLS15’, an extended anniversary edition of their debut album, while JB Gill reached the final of last year’s ‘Strictly’.

Venue Presale tickets will go on sale from Thursday March 27 at 10am, accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter. Any remaining tickets will be available through a general on-sale from Friday March 28 at 10am.