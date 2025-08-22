Jimmy Bullard & Fenners bring football chaos to Sheffield

Former Premier League star Jimmy Bullard and his sidekick Fenners are swapping the podcast studio for the stage as FC Bullard LIVE comes to Sheffield City Hall on 23 February 2026.

Fans can expect a night of total football chaos as the duo bring their trademark banter, daft games, behind-the-scenes stories, and surprise guests to life. Known for their time on Soccer AM and their hit podcast, the pair promise an evening of unscripted nonsense, audience interaction, and the kind of offbeat humour you’d normally only hear down the pub.

From live boll***kings to nostalgic tales of corners gone wrong in 2006, this show blends football, comedy, and camaraderie in a way only Bullard and Fenners can deliver.

Whether you’re a die-hard footy fan or just in need of a laugh, FC Bullard LIVE is set to be one of the most entertaining nights of the year.

Tickets are on sale now!