Jim Moray - Pushing Boundaries of Traditional Folk Music at The Greystones, Sheffield.

Jim Moray is heading out on tour in January and February 2025 with a new single, his first new music since 2019.

Moray has been pushing the boundaries of traditional folk music since the early 2000s, infusing it with elements of electronica, rock, and even hip-hop to create a sound that is uniquely his own. His music has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following, and this tour will preview songs from an eagerly awaited new album.