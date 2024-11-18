Jim Moray - Pushing Boundaries of Traditional Folk Music at The Greystones, Sheffield.

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:24 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:24 GMT
Jim Moray is heading out on tour in January and February 2025 with a new single, his first new music since 2019.

Moray has been pushing the boundaries of traditional folk music since the early 2000s, infusing it with elements of electronica, rock, and even hip-hop to create a sound that is uniquely his own. His music has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following, and this tour will preview songs from an eagerly awaited new album.

Thursday 30th January, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield. S11 7BS. Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: £16. Box Office: 0114 266 5599.

