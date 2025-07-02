Jason Manford announces Sheffield City Hall show

Jason Manford

Jason Manford is back with his brand-new live show, A Manford All Seasons. Jason’s been busy since his last smash-hit stand up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

A Manford All Seasons is Jason’s latest comic offering and will arrive at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, 14 February 2026 with his iconic ‘expert observational comedy’ (The Guardian) is sure to be ‘comic gold’ (Mail on Sunday).

Tickets are on sale now via the Sheffield City Hall website.