Looking to bring back the joy of classic Christmas singalongs? James B Partridge is set to light up Sheffield City Hall on Thursday 6th November 2025 with his festive show, The Big Christmas Assembly 2025. An evening of nostalgia and holiday cheer, this is your chance to sing along to the Christmas tunes we all grew up with, from school assembly classics to beloved holiday hits.

Who is James B Partridge?

Known for his powerful voice and infectious energy, James is a UK-based singer and vocal coach who performs across the UK and Europe. You might recognise him from his appearances on BBC The One Show, BBC Breakfast, Loose Women (ITV), Netflix, and BBC Radio 2 with Jeremy Vine and Scott Mills. With his viral online videos featured in The Times, The Independent, Buzzfeed, and more, James has a knack for connecting with audiences and bringing people together through song.

Expect a unique Christmas experience full of musical surprises, throwback mashups, and personal reflections on what Christmas meant growing up. It’s a night that promises the warmth and community of a school assembly – but with a twist!

Tickets are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.