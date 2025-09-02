It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…for Woodseats team at least!
Sounds of Woodseats Musical Theatre Company will be on stage at Crookes Social Club from November 28 to 30, featuring a range of classic Christmas favourites alongside a special selection of songs from shows like Matilda, Oliver and My Fair Lady.
And keeping the spirit of the season alive, the performances will feature an early visit by Father Christmas and Twinkle the Elf.
Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening performances, starting at 7.30pm, cost £20, including pie and peas, or £13 for the concert only.
At the Saturday and Sunday matinee performances, starting at 2.30pm, tickets cost £20, including afternoon tea, or £13 for the concert only.
For further information or to book tickets call 0114 2644803 or 07855 423670, email: [email protected] or visit www.woodseatsmtc.co.uk