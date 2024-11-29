It’s all family fun as Laura, Leila and Amelie take to the stage

Laura and daughters Leila and Amelie will take to the stage together for Robin Hood.

Laura Chesters is keeping the fun in the family as she joins daughters Leila and Amelie on stage for the annual Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company pantomime.

Community nurse Laura has made several appearances on stage in shows like Barnum and Sunshine on Leith at Sheffield’s Lyceum.

But for her panto debut in Handsworth and Hallam’s January extravaganza Robin Hood, she is being joined for the first time by 11-year-old Leila and eight-year-old Amelie.

“The girls have seen me at the Lyceum a few times and they have been desperate to get up there with me and do a show so when Handsworth and Hallam said they needed children they were delighted!

“They love the panto and go every year so for them to finally be taking part is really exciting and rehearsals are going really well - they can’t wait to be there every week.

“It’s good fun for us all, it’s completely inclusive and everybody has been very welcoming.

“My husband Toby and the whole family have already booked front row tickets to see us.”

Sponsored by One Stop, Robin Hood takes to the stage at the Montgomery Theatre in Surrey Street from January 29 to February 2.

In a new take on the classic folklore favourite, the fine folk of Sherwood Forest are being terrorised by the mounting taxes imposed by the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham, a villain who’ll stop at nothing to seize the throne of England and claim the fair Maid Marian as his bride.

And only outlawed Robin Hood and his band of green-clad Merry Men can save the day and rescue Sherwood and Maid Marian from the Sheriff’s clutches.

It’s a full slice of post-Christmas panto fun, directed by Matthew Walker, who also stars as the region’s most colourful and crazy comedy dame, the unforgettable Nanny Fanny!

Tickets for Robin Hood are available online now at booking.themontgomery.org.uk