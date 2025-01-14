Iconic musicals to be shown in cinemas across Sheffield this Spring
This Spring, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas, with showings from February through to May, including at The Light Cinema Sheffield, Cineworld Cinema - Sheffield and more.
The Spring season will including the following: ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’, ‘A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)’, ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)’.
The season will kick off next month with showings of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables, on the 2nd and 4th February. Les Mis continues to capture hearts across the globe and audiences will be treated to the 2019 sell-out staged concert version, featuring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Carrie Hope Fletcher.
Full dates for The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals are as follows.
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019) - 2nd February and 4th February
Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) – 2nd March and 4th March
A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – 13th March and 16th March
Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – 30th March and 2nd April
Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) – 1st May and 4th May
Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/