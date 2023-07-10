Iconic ABC The Lexicon of Love announces City Hall show

Ahead of their Sky Arts concert airing this Friday and to celebrate 15 years performing the iconic and timeless debut album “The Lexicon of Love” album in its entirety, ABC have announced a full UK tour for February 2024 including a date at Sheffield City Hall.

Martin Fry’s timeless ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ went straight to number one upon release. Fusing dance floor finesse with a post-punk attitude, the album spawned timeless tracks such ‘Poison Arrow’, ‘The Look Of Love’ ‘Tears Are Not Enough’, and ‘All Of My Heart’.

The album saw ABC enchant the world with their own unique brand of pop and remains one of the best albums of all time.

The Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour first came to fruition in 2009 with countless 5 star reviews from a one off show At The Royal Albert Hall with Martin donning his iconic gold lame suit.

ABC The Lexicon of Love

It sees Martin joined by Southbank Sinfonia and longtime collaborator Anne Dudley as conductor for a truly magical evening celebrating this pop masterpiece. Next year will be 15 years since that first partnership that sees audiences returning again and again.

Presale tickets (accessible by signing up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter) available Thursday, 13 July 2023 at 10am and general sale Friday, 14 July 2023 at 10am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.