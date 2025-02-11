Hundreds of sausage dogs expected at the Sheffield Pup Up Cafe

Sheffield is being taken over by sausages this Sunday

Pup Up Cafe are coming to Sheffield! 🐶

With the whole of the amazing Lost & Found Sheffield venue to allow dogs to roam free, local business hosting breed related trade stands plus all of the Pup Up Cafe staples like unlimited treats & puppuccinos, Pup Up Cafe™ hats, props, a photographer for you and much more!

Grab your tickets and come along and join the fun 🐶🎉

Puppuccino time

✨ Mingle with up to 50 dachshunds per session 📸 Loads of photo ops and props, pics taken by a photographer! 🏆 BEST DRESSED SAUSAGE PRIZES IN EACH SESSION! 🍦Unlimited puppuccinos and treats for all the doggos 🏠 Safe, secure & staffed space for our 'off lead time' 🧸 Toys/ball pits and more for pups to keep entertained! 🛍️ Local dog businesses to browse to keep humans entertained!

