Hundreds of sausage dogs expected at the Sheffield Pup Up Cafe
Pup Up Cafe are coming to Sheffield! 🐶
With the whole of the amazing Lost & Found Sheffield venue to allow dogs to roam free, local business hosting breed related trade stands plus all of the Pup Up Cafe staples like unlimited treats & puppuccinos, Pup Up Cafe™ hats, props, a photographer for you and much more!
Grab your tickets and come along and join the fun 🐶🎉
Dachshunds: https://fb.me/e/8Zpou9e9A
All Paws: https://fb.me/e/2bdLxiOzY
✨ Mingle with up to 50 dachshunds per session 📸 Loads of photo ops and props, pics taken by a photographer! 🏆 BEST DRESSED SAUSAGE PRIZES IN EACH SESSION! 🍦Unlimited puppuccinos and treats for all the doggos 🏠 Safe, secure & staffed space for our 'off lead time' 🧸 Toys/ball pits and more for pups to keep entertained! 🛍️ Local dog businesses to browse to keep humans entertained!
Come along for the sixth year running Stafford and party with up to 100 other sausages!
Tickets: https://www.pupup.cafe/sheffield