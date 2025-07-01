How hot yoga's year-round benefits can help you acclimatise to the heat of summer

With summer officially upon us, hot yoga studio founder and yoga instructor explains the year-round benefits of hot yoga. To stimulate summer starters, Hotpod Yoga Sheffield is offering 30 days of unlimited classes for just £30 and challenges for patrons to win prizes over the summer months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we officially enter the summer season, Suzanne & Sian owners of Hotpod Yoga Sheffield, part of the UK’s largest yoga business, have explained the benefits of practicing hot yoga in a 37-degree pod, even when it’s scorching outdoors.

“Practising hot yoga in the summer may feel counterintuitive, but it helps you stay energised, regulate heat better—and makes you feel amazing”. says Sian, who has been instructing at Hotpod Yoga Sheffield, which has been open on Furnival Square since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning up the dial on a typical yoga class and deepening the effect, Hotpod Yoga is renowned for its immersive, unintimidating experience that brings together soothing heat, dim, glowing lights with a distinct and ambient purple hue, calming beats (specially curated and licensed for the brand), and evocative scents (also made exclusively for Hotpod Yoga), designed to relax and revitalise.

Stretch it out, sweat it out, chill it out. 30 days of hot yoga for £30. All summer long.

This all takes place in the cocoon-like environment of the pod: a setting that transports users a million miles away from the everyday, restoring both body and mind.

Talking about the specific benefits of practising hot yoga during the summer, Hotpod Yoga co-founder and yoga instructor Nick Higgins says:

Acclimatise to the summer heat

“Spending time in one of our Pods actually helps your body acclimatise to the heat. The more you do it and the hotter it gets in the summer, the quicker your body will be able to adapt in similar conditions. That’s why Great Britain tennis star, Jack Draper, now ranked number four in the world, used our pods to help himself prepare for playing in Australia earlier this year. The exposure from the Pod will regulate your body temperature. Ultimately, sweating in the Pod will prepare you for life’s sweatier moments.”

Not just a class. A whole experience.

A cardio workout, without the intensity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While yoga is a fairly low intensity form of exercise, the heat of the Pod will raise your body temperature. By mimicking the effects of a more intense physical activity, it increases your heart rate, providing a challenge for your cardiovascular system. More so than unheated yoga. And of course, regular cardiovascular exercise equals a healthy heart. The summer heat elevates this.”

Aid your flexibility

“The fact that it takes way less time in the heat to loosen up those muscles, is one of the amazing benefits of hot yoga. Hot summer temperatures can prepare you further still, making even ‘warm up’ poses feel easier. Whatever it is you’re working towards, be it reaching for your elusive toes or nudging closer to those infamous splits. The summer heat, plus the pod will help you get there. Not to mention, the heat also improves range of motion, meaning happy joints.”

Re-centre and refresh

“The summer months can feel busy. Especially with longer days and irresistible blue skies to organise activities under. But the busier the calendar, the more reason to set aside time to maintain your self-care and routine practice. An hour in the pod, with the world zipped away outside, will give you the space you need to re-centre inside. Let the heat focus your mind, let the sweat melt distractions away. You’ll leave the Pod feeling like you’ve gained back time.”

Enhance your mental wellbeing

“Exercise is proven to increase the flow of endorphins - those feel-good hormones will have you smiling from ear to ear. You’ll emerge elated and energised. A spring in your step, ready to soak up the summer sun.”

Improve your summer sleep

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hot yoga contributes to better sleep by promoting relaxation, reducing muscle tension, and lowering stress levels through deep breathing and mindful movement. In the sticky summer months, it can be hard to get a good night’s sleep but hot yoga sessions can help aiding acclimitising to heat and allowing you to head to bed in a more relaxed frame of mind.”

Dial it up, or down

“Hotpod Yoga classes are created to make the most out of the heat and the time. But you can always take classes at your own pace. You can have breaks and sips of water at any point. Your teachers will offer you variations and modifications so if the heat in summer feels a lot, you can take things down a notch.”

During the summer, Hotpod Yoga Sheffield will be offering 30 days of unlimited classes for just £30 (a single class typically costs £14) offering new customers the chance to sample the physical and mental benefits over a short period of time.

In addition, the studio is running a series of challenges enabling customers to win a range of prizes over the summer months, including membership discounts and goodie bags featuring a range of wellbeing products.

For more information on Hotpod Yoga Sheffield, visit www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/sheffield

You can also follow the story on Instagram @hotpodyogasheffield