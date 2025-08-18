Hope Show livestock entries are top class

With some of the most successful names in showing from across the region, there will be strong competition in the livestock classes at Hope Show this year.

Top breeders from across the Peak District and surrounding counties will be battling it out for this year’s titles and there will be tough decisions for this year’s judges, according to John Bland, Hope Show’s Livestock Secretary:

“We have a great line up in the cattle classes, especially for Limousins and British Blondes. We have five Limousin bulls entered and good numbers of cows and heifers as well as the ‘best presented local animal’ class which is always keenly contested.

“We have a huge entry of nearly 700 sheep with an excellent turnout in all breed classes. All the local specialist breeds are well represented and once again Hope Show hosts the Champion or Champion classes for Derbyshire Gritstones and Whitefaced Woodlands.

“We will also have an impressive show of well over a hundred less common native breeds in our ‘Any other pure breed native’ and ‘Rare breed’ sheep classes. Lesser known sheep breeds such as the Portland, Hill Radnor, Llanwenog, Kerryhill, Ryeland, Hampshire Down, and Cotswold will compete for the honours in this class.”

Encouraging the next generation of farmers is at the core of Hope Show’s ethos and John says this year there is once again a great line-up of classes for young farmers.

“We have almost sixty young handlers taking part this year with three local cade lamb classes for the different age groups and four open classes.Entry for all young handler classes is free and winners receive their prize money on the day.”

Livestock exhibitors return to Hope Show year after year citing it as their favourite show in the calendar. John says this is because Hope Show is all about agriculture:

“Hope Show is a farmers’ show, run by farmers for farmers with farming and farmers at its core. All our exhibitors are made to feel very welcome and it is a great opportunity for the general public to see the best sheep and cattle first hand.”