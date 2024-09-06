Hook Driven Indie Folk Songs: Sam Carter "Silver Horizon" Tour - The Greystones, Sheffield
Sam Carter announced his fifth solo album, Silver Horizon, for release on Captain Records on Friday, 16th of August. Featuring 11 hook-driven indie folk songs in an absorbing sound world,Silver Horizon represents a marked shift in style from Carter’s previous work.
Over his fifteen-year career, Midlands-born guitarist and songwriter Sam Carter has earned a reputation for vivid, heartfelt songwriting and captivating live performances. He is a highly regarded instrumentalist, renowned by many as “the finest English-style fingerpicking guitarist of his generation” (Jon Boden). Sam has appeared on national TV, including a spellbinding performance on Later… with Jools Holland, won a BBC Folk Award, and toured the world, sharing stages with folk’s leading lights, including Richard Thompson, Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson, and Bella Hardy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LTnQxjV8F4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.