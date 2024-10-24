Hocus Pocus fun at the Tropical Butterfly House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sanderson Sisters will be there for a wickedly fun walkabout around the park from 11am - 3pm on Saturday 26th October.

Don't miss the chance to meet the troublesome trio and enjoy some fun and photos. Why not enter the competition to win a Family Day ticket to meet the troublesome trio? You can enter via the Tropical Butterfly House Facebook page!

And as if by magic the sisters have come up with a spell to make dreams come true - a return to the park for only a fiver with a fantastic Festive Fiver ticket!

When booking a visit between 19 October – 13 February 2025, visitors to the Tropical Butterfly House will be eligible to receive the ‘Festive Fiver’ return visit promotional offer. The offer allows everyone included in the original full priced booking to visit together again and again for just £5 per person during the off-peak winter season!*

The Sandersons Sisters at Tropical Butterfly House

The festive offer can be purchased and redeemed during the Witches and Wizards Halloween event. The family fun takes place Saturday 19 October to Monday 4th November, 10am to 5pm, normal admission charges apply! Visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to plan your magical escape.